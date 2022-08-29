Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — As another school year begins, Wenatchee High School is ready to assist students in need of food, clothing, toiletries, backpacks and other school supplies.

Panther House is a pantry located in a classroom at WHS. It is made possible by food drives, cash donations and partnerships with local companies, according to Assistant Principal Donna Moser.



Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

