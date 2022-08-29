Wenatchee High School Family Advocate Specialist Gabriela Muniz removes a pack of Capri Sun from a grocery bag before placing it on a shelf inside the Panther House pantry Friday at WHS. The Panther House serves as a place for students in need of food, clothing, toiletries, backpacks and other school supplies. Those who wish to help Panther House can do so through food or cash donations by contacting the ASB office.
Wenatchee High School Family Advocate Specialist Gabriela Muniz removes a pack of Capri Sun from a grocery bag before placing it on a shelf inside the Panther House pantry Friday at WHS. The Panther House serves as a place for students in need of food, clothing, toiletries, backpacks and other school supplies. Those who wish to help Panther House can do so through food or cash donations by contacting the ASB office.
WENATCHEE — As another school year begins, Wenatchee High School is ready to assist students in need of food, clothing, toiletries, backpacks and other school supplies.
Panther House is a pantry located in a classroom at WHS. It is made possible by food drives, cash donations and partnerships with local companies, according to Assistant Principal Donna Moser.
Moser said Panther House started around seven years ago, and originally only provided second-hand clothing. The Panther House Fund also started at this time, so community and staff members could donate to keep it running.
Moser said the Class of 1982 recently donated $4,300 to the fund. Her neighbor, Jenny Capelo, is from the class and reached out to Moser about the Panther House. Moser said it takes $12,000 a year on average to provide the service.
Panther House has grown over the years to match the growing needs of students, according to Moser.
“The financial barriers for students just have widened,” Moser said, explaining that more students are being asked by their families to work. The Panther House provides students with clothes to use not just in school, but at work.
Moser said the school has worked hard to make the program more individualized, so “students aren’t feeling like a number.”
Former Family Advocate Patty Muniz said students who request to use the pantry remain completely anonymous.
“We serve about 200 to 300 students a year,” Muniz said. “If anybody is interested or knows a student or family… we ask them to fill out a request form under programs and resources.”
Muniz is returning to WHS this year as the multilingual student retention specialist, but spent her time as family specialist working on the Panther House. She said she would shop for food when the shelves needed refilling, and she’d help students find clothes they liked.
Muniz explained that while food and monetary donations are appreciated, when it comes to clothes, it’s best to leave it up to the student.
“I know if you’re in high need, you’re going to take whatever,” Muniz said. “But these are high school students who want to fit in. It’s just a motivation for them to come to school and be in school.”
Students can go to the store and find the styles and sizes they like and put them on hold so Muniz can go pay for their items.
The school works with some local businesses to aid students further. Moser said Plaza Super Jet donates coupons so students can get fresh food they won’t find in the pantry.
Richardson’s Safe Driving School offers a substantial decrease in tuition for students on a case-by-case basis, Moser said.For instance, a student who works to help make money for their family could qualify. In this situation, students would need to discuss their needs with the family Advocate or the assistant principal.
Moser said those who wish to help Panther House can do so through food or cash donations. Unexpired non-perishables can be dropped off at the front office. Cash donations can be made by calling the ASB office.
Moser noted how difficult it can be for students to ask for help.
“I think sometimes the community might think, with a service like this, someone might be using and abusing it,” Moser said. “But it takes really strong relationships … for Wenatchee students to trust us with the things that they need.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone