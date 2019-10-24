COULEE CITY — Authorities have identified the man and woman wanted in connection to a Banks Lake robbery as the parents of a young girl who survived 15 minutes underwater in a frigid Rock Island lake last February.
Kye M. Shelton, 32, and Becca R. Rosenburg, 33, are suspects in the theft of two generators Sept. 27 at Ankeny Campground outside Coulee City. Rosenburg is accused of driving the getaway car for Shelton.
In Rosenburg’s Toyota Sienna were her four children, including daughter Rae’Ana, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Rae’Ana on Feb. 21 fell through the ice of Putters Lake and was rescued by Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters. The 6-year-old was rushed to Seattle Children’s Hospital where she underwent at least 20 surgeries and procedures over seven weeks before she was well enough to leave the intensive care unit.
Roseburg was identified in previous World stories as Becca Shelton.
Following the Banks Lake incident, Rosenburg was arrested in Yakima on unrelated charges and her children were put into protective custody, Caille said.
However, Rosenburg was released before Douglas County investigators developed probable cause for arrest Banks Lake incident.
“The charges from us did not develop until after further interviews with the children,” Caille said.
She and Shelton are currently at-large with active arrest warrants.
“Now it’s just a matter of trying to locate her and Mr. Shelton and just get them into custody now,” Caille said.
Rosenburg is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with one count of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree theft and four counts of reckless endangerment.
Shelton is charged with one count of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree theft.
A third suspect in the Banks Lake incident, 19-year-old Joseph A. Lacey, was ran over by a sedan associated with the robbery and held at the scene by the hunters until police arrived.