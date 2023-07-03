WENATCHEE — Drivers in downtown Wenatchee will soon have to make their visits a little bit shorter.
The Wenatchee City Council unanimously agreed at their June 22 meeting to reduce the time limit for parking downtown from three hours to two hours, with the change set to take effect on Aug. 1.
The impacted streets include:
Both sides of the streets of Chelan Avenue, Mission Street, Wenatchee Avenue and Columbia Street, including the cross streets of Kittitas Street to 2nd Street
Both sides of Worthen Street including the cross streets of Thurston Street to Riverside Drive
Linda Haglund, the director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, wrote to the city in January asking for the change. In 2012, the association requested an increase from two hours to three.
"We are hearing from many business owners the need to reduce the parking back to 2 hours again," she wrote in the letter.
Executive Services Director Laura Gloria told the board the change was requested to help with turnover.
"There's lots of folks who may be overstaying their time or there's been issues where employees are parking there longterm," she said. "So the hope is to change it down to two hours to have it still be accessible for folks who want to come to downtown, have a bite to eat, do a little shopping. But again, it's supposed to keep that turnover going."
Additionally the public works director, in consultation with the mayor and chief of police, will now have the authority to make future changes to parking changes.
Gloria said the Downtown Association was "really going to take the lead on messaging to downtown businesses."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone