High-tech parking patrol hits the streets
A Wenatchee parking enforcement vehicle is equipped with two lasers, four cameras and a GPS system. It matches license plates to a database of stolen vehicles.

WENATCHEE — Drivers in downtown Wenatchee will soon have to make their visits a little bit shorter.

The Wenatchee City Council unanimously agreed at their June 22 meeting to reduce the time limit for parking downtown from three hours to two hours, with the change set to take effect on Aug. 1.



