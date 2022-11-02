Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz capital murder trial verdict watch

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during a victim impact statement at Cruz’s sentencing hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Amy Beth Bennett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school, was formally sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after listening to hours of anguished testimony from survivors and victims' relatives.

A jury voted last month to spare Cruz, 24, the death penalty, instead choosing life in prison without possibility of parole for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.



