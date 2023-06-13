QUINCY — Residents of Quincy, George and some rural areas around Quincy may be voting on a proposal to create a new regional parks district. Quincy Administrator Pat Haley said money raised through the district would help pay for the proposed indoor sports facility, called the Q-Plex, along with a new Quincy Aquatic Center and help pay for their operation.

"We're calling it the Quincy Valley Regional Parks District," Haley said. "So it's not like the city is forming a new parks and recreation district — we have that already. This is actually a separate entity."



___ (c)2023 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

