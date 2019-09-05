WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is contemplating more than $1 million in construction projects needed at the Parkside mental health center in Wenatchee.
The city of Wenatchee has already spent over $200,000 remediating a mold problem in the building located at 1230 Monitor St., this year, said Allison Williams, city of Wenatchee executive services director. The mold problem required American Behavioral Health Systems, which leases the space, to stop operations and leave the building for a day while the mold was removed. But the building still has issues with its roof, siding, parking lot and a concrete supporting wall behind the structure.
“The condition in which the building was turned over to the city is not what was anticipated as turnkey when the building transitioned from Douglas County and the behavioral health organization to the city,” Williams said.
Parkside contains a 24/7 mental health crisis center, according to previous Wenatchee World articles. It is the first of its kind in the Wenatchee area and has been seen as a model for the state.
In October 2018, Gov. Jay Inslee attended the grand opening of the center to highlight the need for local, community mental health centers.
The city has owned the property since about 2010, she said. But it was being run by Douglas County and the North Central Behavioral Health Organization that took care of mental health services at that time.
Washington state has since dissolved behavioral health organizations statewide, and the city took over operation of the building in December 2018, Williams said. The building had already gone through a $4 million renovation at that time.
The city is looking to be reimbursed for the over $200,000 it has already put into the building, she said. It will seek grant funding and discuss its lease with American Behavioral Health Systems before it starts work on the remaining $1 million-plus in projects the building needs.
The behavioral health organization also agreed to pay $92,000 for fixing the building’s sewage system, Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said. England sat on the North Central Behavioral Health Organizations board when it was in operation. It is the organization’s last act before the state takes its remaining funding and it is completely dissolved.
“Technically, the BHO does not exist, but there are some funds that we still have in place for residual things like this,” England said. “We will take funds out of that and send the balance back to the state.”