MANSON—Instead of just accepting patchy satellite internet reception as a new reality, Kelsey and Shaimoom Newaz decided to rap about these woes. Their new single — “ZOOM Breakin’ Up” — is a quarantine-themed parody of the hit ‘90s song “Rump Shaker.”
The comedic pair from Manson are founders of Rotten Apple, a company that puts on live comedy shows and festivals in the Wenatchee Valley. After statewide shutdowns put shows on hold, Shaimoom started looking for ways to still reach an audience.
The idea to produce a Zoom parody came about after an extensive amount of time “zooming” had been spent on the video meeting platform, he said. That just connected the dots to make the rap. The video can be seen at wwrld.us/zoomrap.
“We’ve always had silly ideas that come to our head, but now more than ever we found an opportunity to take those silly ideas and execute them,” he said.
Zoom is being made fun of, but also celebrated, he said. Each verse has a different story and character in it. The goal behind this parody was really just for people to laugh and feel silly, he said.
The first character complains about struggles of a bad internet connection while the second character is “that slob that everyone sees on camera,” Shaimoom said. The second verse also includes a visual shoutout to a pants-less “Good Morning America” reporter who went on live TV, not knowing his legs could be seen.
Many of the lyrics were also taken from real-life experiences such as going to Zoom birthdays and Shaimoom’s niece being born during quarantine. In total, creating the video took about 40 to 50 hours for the pair.
Living in Manson and having to work with not-so-great satellite wifi was the inspiration for the name of the song, he said. People would break up over the internet all the time.
“We just want to make people laugh and continue to bring joy” he said.
For Kelsey, creating from quarantine has been enjoyable but has also involved a lot of trial and error. Everything Rotten Apple did before this was live performing arts; this world of digital is definitely new, she said.
Making the video took thought, time and a lot of editing, she said.
Looking forward, Rotten Apple is planning to work with graduating seniors by putting on a virtual show dedicated to them in lieu of their senior night, she said.