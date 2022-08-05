Purchase Access

LAKE ROOSEVELT — Swimmers returned to a stretch of the Columbia River Friday after a health advisory was lifted.  

The stretch of water about 13 miles between Keller Boat Dock and Spring Canyon Campground, upstream from the Grand Coulee Dam, was under advisory Thursday by the Colville Health and Human Services. It recommended against swimming there after "a number of people," more children than adults, experienced sickness after being in the water.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

