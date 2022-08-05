LAKE ROOSEVELT — Swimmers returned to a stretch of the Columbia River Friday after a health advisory was lifted.
The stretch of water about 13 miles between Keller Boat Dock and Spring Canyon Campground, upstream from the Grand Coulee Dam, was under advisory Thursday by the Colville Health and Human Services. It recommended against swimming there after "a number of people," more children than adults, experienced sickness after being in the water.
But after initial water testing, Spring Canyon was determined to be safe for swimming, according to the Colville Health and Human Services.
The Keller Boat Launch; however, has mildly elevated levels of "biological contaminants."
The Colville Health and Human Services said it is "generally safe" to swim in the water there, but people with health concerns and children should continue to use caution and monitor for any symptoms similar to the flu.
The Colville Tribes, state of Washington and the National Park Service continue to monitor water conditions at both locations and other spots in their respective jurisdictions.
