SEATTLE — Only months after Boeing got 787 production up and slowly running again, delays in major parts coming from Spirit AeroSystems, based in Wichita, Kansas, have forced Boeing to slow production again at the final assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, the company confirmed Thursday.

The South Carolina line will shut down next week as is usual for the break between Christmas and the new year. Then well into January, only limited final assembly work will resume. For that period, Boeing has redeployed 787 assembly line mechanics to other areas.



