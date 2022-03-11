LEAVENWORTH — Pedestrians entering and leaving downtown Leavenworth will — eventually — have a safer route via a pedestrian path under Highway 2.
When exactly will that be? According to Mayor Carl Florea, that’s still to be determined.
The Legislature’s “Move Ahead Washington” package, which passed both legislative chambers Thursday, included $4.5 million for the project. Renderings show the pathway will run between the Cashmere Valley Bank and the Park and Ride, under the highway and connect to Front Street downtown.
Florea said the project benefits both pedestrians and motorists.
“It’s a traffic benefit, but it’s also a huge safety for both cyclists and pedestrians,” Florea said. “We think it will be a huge addition, you know, moving forward.”
As Leavenworth grows, Florea said the underpass connects residential areas to the north and commercial space to the south.
The transportation package lays out statewide projects over the next 16 years. Florea said he’s unsure how the underpass fits into that timeline, but he will advocate for Leavenworth’s funding to come sooner rather than later.
“We know that we’ll be competing will all those other projects, and they have to get spread out somehow, but we’ll make our case and see where we can get it,” he said.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, also praised the project, describing it as a “two-for-one.”
“It will help for pedestrian safety and access to the downtown,” Hawkins said Friday. “But it will also improve traffic flow along Highway 2 to Leavenworth.”
Hawkins said the pathway could relieve some of the parking issues that he said partly contribute to traffic congestion in the city.
“I just really see a lot of potential benefit for this project beyond just pedestrian access to the downtown,” he said.
The project currently consists of conceptual drawings and models from other similar projects. Before construction begins, Florea said a more formal design process is needed.
