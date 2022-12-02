WENATCHEE — Patients in the emergency department at Central Washington Hospital are experiencing longer than normal wait time due to the latest influx of flu-like illnesses.

Dr. Jason Lake

Confluence Health chief medical officer

People with less severe illness may sometimes be asked to wait significantly longer than normal while priority is given first to patients with life-threatening conditions, said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health's chief medical officer, in a news release.



