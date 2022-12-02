WENATCHEE — Patients in the emergency department at Central Washington Hospital are experiencing longer than normal wait time due to the latest influx of flu-like illnesses.
People with less severe illness may sometimes be asked to wait significantly longer than normal while priority is given first to patients with life-threatening conditions, said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health's chief medical officer, in a news release.
"It is essential that our communities remember that we will not turn away anyone seeking care," he said in the news release. "That said, our capacity issues are a real challenge, and longer wait times are inevitable at this time."
Wait times vary depending greatly on time and day and several other factors, said Katie Grove, Confluence Health spokesperson, in an email.
The slowdown in service is largely due to the high number of patients with influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections increasing over the past few months and even more in the last few weeks.
The longer than normal wait times, however, are not connected to any potential staff shortages that Confluence Health is experiencing, Grove said in an email.
But treatment slowdowns are being seen across the state. Flu hospitalizations and cases across Washington are at a decade-long high for this time of year, according to a state Department of Health news release, from a week ago.
These flu-like illnesses can worsen and require immediate medical care, but very often, mild cases can be treated at home with bedrest and over-the-counter medications, Lake said in the news release.
