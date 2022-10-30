SEATTLE — In their last meeting before the Nov. 8 general election, U.S. Senate candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley continued to disagree on abortion, gun violence, climate change, student loan forgiveness and inflation.

The race could prove to be one of the closest for Washington's U.S. Senate seat in recent years, with recent polls showing the gap between Murray, Washington's 30-year incumbent and Smiley, a political newcomer from Pasco, is closing.



