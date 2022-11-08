US-NEWS-WASHSENATE-SE

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray speaks at an event featuring U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in clean school buses at Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Murray was ahead in her reelection bid against Republican Tiffany Smiley.

SEATTLE — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, seeking to win a sixth term that would place her among the longest-serving senators in American history, led Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley 58% to 42%, as Tuesday night’s results began to roll in.

Murray ran up huge margins in King County, the state’s largest county, winning more than 74% of the vote there on Tuesday. That, combined with leads in the state’s next two largest counties, Pierce and Snohomish, easily outpaced Smiley’s dominance in the eastern part of the state.



