SPOKANE — After winning a sixth term in office, Sen. Patty Murray is set to become the first woman to serve as Senate president pro tempore, a role that would put her third in line to the presidency, her office announced Wednesday.

The Washington Democrat is also likely to helm the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which directs billions in federal spending, when a new Congress is sworn in at the start of 2023. Together, the two positions reflect the clout Murray has accumulated over three decades in the upper chamber.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.