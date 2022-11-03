SAN FRANCISCO — Paul Pelosi is recovering from what officials said was a successful surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.”

Pelosi was attacked when an intruder broke into the couple’s Pacific Heights home sometime around 2 a.m. last Friday.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.