The Reverend Pauli Murray Quarter is the 11th coin in the American Women Quarters Program. 

BALTIMORE — Pauli Murray, a Baltimore native and the first Black woman to become an Episcopal priest in the United States, is one of five women selected to be honored on the reverse side of a U.S. quarter in 2024.

The former women’s and civil rights activist, writer and lawyer will be the 11th coin from the American Woman Quarters program, which celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made to the U.S. by women from diverse backgrounds.



