PayPal headquarters campus in San Jose, Calif. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

SAN JOSE, California — PayPal has revealed plans for a fresh round of job cuts in San Jose, a staffing reduction that serves as a disquieting sign that the Bay Area’s tech layoffs have yet to run their course.

The digital payments giant intends to eliminate more than 300 jobs at the tech company’s head offices in north San Jose, according to an official notice that PayPal has sent to state labor officials.



