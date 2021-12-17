EAST WENATCHEE — The Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail may soon be connected to the Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.
The city of East Wenatchee and the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council are partnering on a bike and pedestrian bridge over Highway 28 that would connect the trail with the city's road system somewhere between 9th Street South East and Valley Mall Parkway.
The East Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the transportation council Thursday night for a project planning study, which is estimated not to exceed $62,604. East Wenatchee's contribution to the study will not exceed $12,604.
The project will be conducted hand in handwith other improvements in the Apple Capital Loop project, a series of transportation improvements in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee paid for primarily by a $92 million grant the city of Wenatchee received for the project in June.
Of that amount, $5 million was set aside for the optional planning of a bike and pedestrian crossing across Highway 28. The study for the crossing will analyze up to three locations, including cost, development impact and connectivity to existing and planned bike and pedestrian facilities.
The Transportation Council has contracted with Transpo Group USA to evaluate multiple locations for bikeway improvements, including connecting South Wenatchee to the pedestrian Loop Trail. The Highway 28 crossing will be added to that contract.
