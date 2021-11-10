NCW — Two pediatric COVID 19 vaccine clinics are available Saturday — one in Chelan and the other in Wenatchee.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District and Lake Chelan Health are working together to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chelan Fire Department, 232 E. Wapato Ave. in Chelan. Parents must pre-register for a vaccination appointment at wwrld.us/pediatric.
CAFÉ (Community for the Advancement of Family Education), the state Department of Health and several other local organizations are collaborating to offer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccines from 1 to 6 p.m. at Pinnacles Prep, 504 S. Chelan Ave. in Wenatchee. Call (509) 415-8274 for information.
Other area pediatric clinics for the months of November and December can be found at wwrld.us/clinics.
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply in the Wenatchee Valley and across the state in part because the children's vaccine is one-third of the amount used for adults and comes in a different dose.
Dr. James Wallace, the interim Chelan-Douglas Health District health officer, said he encourages children to get vaccinated in a letter directed at parents and guardians. Find the full letter and additional pediatric COVID-19 information here: wwrld.us/Wallace.
