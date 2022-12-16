FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is seen in front of U.S. flag in this illustration

A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is seen in front of U.S. flag in this illustration taken Oct. 6, 2020. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supports adding legislation passed by the Senate this week, which would bar federal government employees from using Chinese-owned TikTok on government-owned devices, to a government funding bill.

A spokesman for Pelosi confirmed a report by news website Punchbowl that she supports including the TikTok provision in legislation to fund the government that the House of Representatives is set to take up next week.



