WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from Donald Trump's repeated falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election on Tuesday, saying hours before the former president due to speak in Washington that conservatives need to focus on the future to win.

"I don't know that the president and I differ on issues. But we may differ on focus. I truly do believe that elections are about the future," Pence told an audience of young conservatives in a speech at the Heritage Foundation think tank.



