FILE PHOTO: Scott Adams, the creator of "Dilbert", the cartoon character that lampoons the absurdities of corpor..

Scott Adams, the creator of "Dilbert," the cartoon character that lampoons the absurdities of corporate life, poses with two "Dilbert" characters at a party January 8, 1999, in Pasadena, California. 

 Reuters/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK — Portfolio, the business imprint of the world's largest book publisher Penguin Random House, will not publish Scott Adams' book "Reframe Your Brain," the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, days after a racist rant by the "Dilbert" cartoon creator.

The publisher did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Adams could not be reached.



