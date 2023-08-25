WENATCHEE — RiverCom 911, the emergency dispatch center for Chelan and Douglas counties, will begin accepting text messages on Monday.
Text-to-911 will allow residents to send short messages via texts to 911 for emergency help. This is not intended to replace calling 911, but to help people unable to make a 911 voice call, according to a news release.
Text-to-911 is intended for:
People who are hearing impaired who need emergency assistance.
Individuals unable to make a call due to medical emergency that renders them incapable of speech.
Individuals in situations, where speaking would put them in further danger, such as an in-progress home invasion, robbery or domestic violence incident.
People in areas with poor cell coverage, where voice may not connect, but a text message can be sent.
"Text-to-911 is another layer of protection for our valued residents and visitors in Chelan and Douglas Counties," said Doug Jones, RiverCom executive director, in a news release. "Though you should always call 911 when you can, knowing you can text in certain situations and get immediate assistance is reassuring and potentially lifesaving."
Texting can be done by typing "911" in the field for a phone number. No other numbers are needed. The text should be done through a person's wireless phone text messaging service, not a third-party application.
RiverCom also suggests following some guidelines when texting 911, including providing an exact address or location and explaining the type of emergency or help requested. Use plain language and avoid abbreviations, symbols, emoticons or photos.
Messages should also be as brief and concise as possible. People should be prepared to answer any questions the 911 telecommunicator texts back.
