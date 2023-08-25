rivercom

A 911 dispatcher on the dispatcher floor. 

 Provided photo/RiverCom 911

WENATCHEE — RiverCom 911, the emergency dispatch center for Chelan and Douglas counties, will begin accepting text messages on Monday.

Text-to-911 will allow residents to send short messages via texts to 911 for emergency help. This is not intended to replace calling 911, but to help people unable to make a 911 voice call, according to a news release.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

