SEATTLE — People with both a mental illness and a substance use disorder are arrested at higher rates than their peers with only a mental illness or addiction, according to a new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts published this week.

The report found that while about 2% of the U.S. population has a co-occurring disorder (both a mental illness and substance use), people with both diagnoses made up a disproportionate 15% of arrests.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.