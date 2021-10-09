WENATCHEE — Gerda Balint, a Hungarian immigrant from Sweden, shared the story of her path to U.S. citizenship Tuesday with a dozen or so would-be citizens at the Hand in Hand Immigration Services office.
"There's just so much paperwork that goes into becoming an American citizen, and if you want to take the steps to become a citizen all you have to do is just be patient," Balint said.
Balint is an employee at the Peoples Bank Wenatchee Financial Center. The bank donated $5,000 to Hand in Hand Immigration Services to celebrate Balint's accomplishment and to honor the work Hand in Hand does to assist immigrants working on their citizenship.
"Our area is so diversified," said April Emry, the bank's branch manager. "As a bank, we're also diversified and we just want to be able to, like their name, work hand in hand and be able to support our community and help everywhere we can. And this is an area that is very near and dear to all of us.”
Balint, 33, relied on the services of a lawyer to assist her through the citizenship process but would gladly go back and seek help at Hand in Hand if she had known it was in the area.
Norma Gallegos, Hand in Hand program director, said the donation comes at a good time as they transition the operation into the winter season.
"People have been really struggling," Gallegos said. "We also have noticed that many people, due to COVID, have either lost their jobs, lost their benefits and (their) green cards expired. So we have been seeing more people in need saying I can't afford to renew my green card and going into panic mode. So this is coming in a very timely manner."
More people are opting to renew their permanent residence rather than pursue citizenship due to hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallegos said.
Not only is filing for citizenship more expensive than renewing permanent residence status, $725 versus $540, it takes much longer now, due to COVID-19, going from six to 18 months, Gallegos said.
"We want people to become U.S. citizens, to maintain their studies, but at the same time we understand that their priority is to their family and the needs that they have to maintain their household," Gallegos said.
Hand in Hand is a nonprofit organization that helps immigrants file for citizenship, renew their permanent residence status and connect with local resources. In 2020, 108 of Hand in Hand's clients took the oath and became citizens. The organization assisted more than 3,400 people last year.
Gallegos said donations help the group offer assistance to those in need. For donation information go to wwrld.us/hand.