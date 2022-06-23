Upper Valley Connection theater camp participants perform "The Jungle Book" in 2019. The Icicle Players troupe returns this Friday and Saturday with "Beauty and the Beast Jr." Admission is by donation at the door. This is the 18th year the camp has taken place.
LEAVENWORTH — Belle, Gaston, the beast and the rest of the cast of characters of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." will come to life this weekend in Leavenworth.
The Upper Valley Connection’s Icicle Players will perform two showings of the classic Disney musical, which tells the story of a young prince learning to love. The shows will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Cascade High School, 10190 Chumstick Highway. The runtime is between 45 minutes to an hour.
Admission for the show is by donation at the door. The Upper Valley Connection is a 501(c)3 which provides opportunities for special needs community members.
The show is a culmination of a week-long theater camp. In its 18th year, the show features 38 actors along with helper “shadows.”
“We feel like it’s probably one of the best theater experiences you’ll ever have,” said Maren Cagle, executive director of Upper Valley Connection.
