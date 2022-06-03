WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee may take ownership of the Numerica Performing Arts Center to help with its upkeep.
The city and the arts center have started talking about the possibility of the transfer of ownership, but it is just one idea out of many, said J. Woody Lotts, the center's executive director. Some day the arts center will need to be refurbished for about $1.5 million and the city is considering paying for the upkeep, he said. A timeline for a decision has not been set by either side.
“But the city cannot do any work to a facility that the city does not own itself,” for legal reasons, Lotts said.
This conversation was prompted, because the city is looking at upgrading the Wenatchee Convention Center, Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said. The convention center is attached to the PAC and the city owns the land underneath the PAC. The city wants to refurbish both buildings at the same time.
“It would be really bad if we spent $30 million at the convention center and a year later the air conditioning unit went out, the roof leaked, and you couldn’t have shows at the Performing Arts Center,” Kuntz said.
The city would not be willing to pay for the building, he said. It would buy the building for $1 to transfer the title.
If a transfer does happen, the city would go out to bond for the money to upgrade both buildings, Kuntz said. It would not require a vote by residents of Wenatchee and the city would use funds from the hotel and motel tax to pay for the improvements.
The hotel and motel tax is a tax on people staying at hotels, motels, private campgrounds.
The PAC is not in urgent need of any upgrades or fixes, executive director Lott said. It is doing an analysis to see what will need to be upgraded and fixed later. In the process, PAC staff is figuring out whether it would be better to have the city fund repairs or turn to their own funding sources.
“There’s always the possibility of grants and doing a capital campaign,” Lott said.
The PAC would not be the first theater of its kind to have this type of a relationship with a city, he said. PAC staff have been looking at similar situations in other cities and talking with people about the pros and cons.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
