FILE PHOTO: The University of Idaho after four students found dead in their residence in Moscow, Idaho

The Sigma Chi fraternity house, where victim Ethan Chapin was a member, is pictured after four University of Idaho students were found killed in their residence on November 13 in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 30. 

 Reuters/Lindsey Wasson

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Friday in connection with the homicides of four University of Idaho students in November, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The unidentified man was apprehended in the Scranton area, the network reported.



