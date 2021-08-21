LEAVENWORTH — A 78-year old Peshastin man was located Friday evening on the French Creek in the Icicle Drainage outside of Leavenworth, according to a Chelan County Sheriff news release.
The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 16, when he didn’t return from fishing on Sunday, Aug. 15. Searchers had been trying to locate him all week.
On Friday, a group of hikers located the man on the trail. The group was able to flag down a search team in the area who were returning to the Search and Rescue base.
The group found him 2-¼ miles from the trailhead. He was dehydrated but still able to walk but the SAR team decided to take him out the rest of the way with a litter. The hikers who located Robbins volunteered to assist in carrying him out.
After interviewing the man, searchers were able to determine that, on Sunday, he went up to the French Ridge Trail off of French Creek, but he lost the trail, so he started working his way down off trail.
He was able to catch and eat some fish from the creek.
Several different agencies helped in the search, including Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Deputies, CCSO Swiftwater Rescue Deputies and Volunteers, Chelan County Volunteer SAR, Chelan County Mountain Rescue, as well as representatives from Kittitas County, Okanogan County, Spokane County, King County, Snohomish County, as well as spontaneous volunteers including family members all participated in the search.
