WENATCHEE — About 238 Peshastin Water District customers could see their monthly water bill jump $38 due to system upgrades in a “worst case scenario,” officials said. But customers also might see about a $10 decrease.
The extra charge would help offset about $3.1 million in debt incurred by the Chelan County PUD, should PUD commissioners sign off on acquiring the water district later this year — and if the PUD decides to make all the suggested upgrades. The extra charge would continue just long enough to pay off any loan.
The PUD began due diligence for possible acquisition after the PWD first asked the PUD about it in 2016. The PUD already operates the Peshastin wastewater system.
PWD General Manager Steve Keene said the organization wants the PUD to acquire it because the PWD has too few customers to pay for needed upgrades, like a new well. He also said he and a water manager are the only employees, making it difficult should one be sick. The district is governed by three water commissioners who are publicly elected to office. The total operating cash available in 2022 was projected to be about $1.8 million, according to a PWD presentation in 2021.
"It's economy of scale," he said.
He said the six-year-long negotiations with the PUD were because "the PUD is very conscientious."
When the acquisition is complete, Keene said he and the water manager will lose their jobs. However, Keene said he plans to retire and the water manager has other jobs and might be hired by the PUD.
As part of the due diligence process, a list of upgrades was created. The $3.1 million capital improvement project includes:
About $1.8 million for a new well to replace two of the three existing wells.
$478,000 to replace a booster pump station.
$356,000 to improve reservoir safety.
$239,000 for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) improvements.
$100,000 to replace the automatic meter reading system.
$66,000 to improve metering distribution.
The PUD would seek grants to help offset any debt, said Ron Slabaugh, PUD water and wastewater manager, at Monday’s commission meeting. A $1 million grant from the state Department of Commerce wasn’t pursued due to cost impacts and compliance/administrative requirements, he said. But the state Department of Health often offers grants and others might develop, he said.
“It just depends on the year,” he said. “And there’s different programs that come up with different terms year by year, but we will commit to go after everything that’s feasible.”
During the due diligence process — expected to be completed by the end of 2022 — the PUD conducted analysis on repairs and upgrades to the district, acquired as-built documentation, surveyed the system and updated the PUD GIS water database.
The PUD plans to complete the land rights analysis by the end of November, as well as an interim and final plan for meter reading and billing.
PWD customers were on the PWD’s rates as of Wednesday, but would transition to PUD water rates if and when acquisition occurred, because the PUD doesn’t want to maintain two rates, Slabaugh said.
The average monthly bill for a residential customer starts at around $61.50, nearly $10 more than a PUD water customer, at $52.25, according to respective rate sheets. Both customers use about 6,000 gallons of water monthly, Slabaugh said.
Water rights is “one of the bigger, more important items that comes up when we're talking about these acquisitions,” Slabaugh said.
He said PWD’s water rights were in good standing, except the PUD couldn’t find documentation of the transfer from the original owners, Blue Bird Inc. and Peshastin Hi-Up Growers, to the PWD. So, deeds will be sent to the fruit growers and packers for signatures, he said.
The PWD has two consumptive rights totaling 407 acre-feet per year and uses about 155 acre-feet per year. It also extended its development schedules to November 2028 with the state Department of Ecology.
The PUD will provide further outreach to PWD customers in the coming months, Slabough said. Three public outreach events were held in 2019, and two more in 2021.
“Overall there is strong community support for this acquisition from the residents and also the two fruit packers,” Slabaugh said.
The purchase and sale agreement hopefully will be brought to commissioners by the end of the year, he said, with a transitional period in 2023, in which the PUD will begin operating the PWD.
The PWD began in the early 1900s with two water towers and a pumping station for irrigation, according to its website. Now, it includes three wells, four reservoirs, two of which store 190,000 gallons each, a tower that stores 275,000 gallons, and a reservoir located on Larson Road that stores 30,000 gallons. There are approximately 4 miles of pipe feeding the system.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone