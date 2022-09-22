PWD_Aerial_Shot.jpg

This photo shows some of the Peshastin Water District's equipment. The district is trying to sell its project to the Chelan County PUD.

WENATCHEE — About 238 Peshastin Water District customers could see their monthly water bill jump $38 due to system upgrades in a “worst case scenario,” officials said. But customers also might see about a $10 decrease.

The extra charge would help offset about $3.1 million in debt incurred by the Chelan County PUD, should PUD commissioners sign off on acquiring the water district later this year — and if the PUD decides to make all the suggested upgrades. The extra charge would continue just long enough to pay off any loan.



