KENNEWICK — Four voters filed petitions Monday to unseat three Richland School Board members they say orchestrated a vote in February to illegally make masks optional.
The recall group alleges Semi Bird, Audra Byrd and Kari Williams exceeded their power as school board members, broke state law by violating the governor's emergency proclamation and indoor COVID mask mandate, broke Washington's open meetings law, and violated multiple school district ethics and policies in the process.
The board members could face a recall election if the group gathers enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.
The petitions were filed with the Benton County Auditor's Office by voters Brian Brendel, Bradley Rew, Michael Lawrence and Tony Peurrung.
They claim in the petitions that the three board members as a result of their alleged misfeasance and malfeasance damaged the district's reputation and finances and should be held accountable.
Brendel, a former Richland parent and coach, told the Tri-City Herald that the issue comes down to "good governance."
"I got interested because it was clear to me their actions were against the law, and those actions were significantly damaging to the district, the reputation of the district, how the district functions — and that's something the community should not stand for," he said.
A Benton County Superior Court judge must now determine if the charges meet the legal standing for a recall vote.
If so, the petitioners can move forward with gathering signatures.
They would need to collect 25% of the total of votes cast in each of the school board members' last election.
That would be at least 5,000 signatures each, Brendel said, but varies between the board members. Bird and Byrd were elected last November. Williams was elected in November 2019.
Petitions that make it to the ballot need 50% of the vote plus 1 to oust an elected official.
A total of 10 charges have been levied against Byrd and Williams. Bird faces 11 charges.
The additional charge against Bird is for deleting comments and blocking people on his public-facing Facebook page. The page in question was formerly used for campaigning, but now acts as a medium for interacting with the public on district business.
Brendel said his actions are a blatant First Amendment violation, and argues the page serves as an extended resource to his official duties serving the people.
"It'd be one thing if he shut it down," Brendel said. "However, once he became a public official he modified that to be a communication point of his public office."