WENATCHEE — There’s finally an end in sight to the Town Toyota Center's financial woes.
The Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center Public Facilities District (PFD), which owns the $53 million facility, is working on refinancing the center's remaining debt — about $37 million — and expects to have it completely paid off within 10 years, said PFD Board President and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz.
Refinancing will mean a shift from a 5.5% interest rate to 3.5% or less, a change that will result in $8 million dollars in savings over the next decade, according to Kuntz.
“In essence, we’re basically just refinancing them to recoup the interest savings in a market that allows you to refinance at lower interest rates,” he said. “We’re betting the rates are about as low as they’re gonna get.”
In September 2012, the PFD issued 10-year bonds. Technically those original bonds still have a year left, so the PFD will put the money needed to pay them off in the bank and release it to the bond holders once the payments are due.
The new bonds will be issued to “whoever wants to come to the table and buy them,” Kuntz said.
The center was plagued with financial troubles from the start: the contract was higher than expected, financing stalled and projected revenue fell short, forcing the arena into default in December 2011.
The blowback from the default brought the city of Wenatchee and the PFD to the brink of bankruptcy. It also caused political turmoil in the region, particularly among the cities and counties that compose the PFD, whose residents eventually voted to implement a sales tax increase to pay off the debt.
The refinance will not impact that tax — which is a 0.2-cent sales tax in Wenatchee and a 0.1-cent sales tax in the cities of Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, Waterville, East Wenatchee, Rock Island as well as Chelan and Douglas counties. Those taxes can only be used to pay off the debt and will expire once the debt is paid. At that point, Kuntz said the community will have a decision to make.
“The region will have a decision as to whether or not they want to continue to have the 0.1-cent in place for purposes of keeping the arena up and going,” he said. “And that'll be a vote the people 10 years from now make.”
In addition to the 0.1- and 0.2-cent sales taxes, the PFD also gets a .033-cent sales tax rebate from the state. Kuntz said the tax generates about $1.2 million annually, enough to cover the arena’s operating losses, which Kuntz said range from $300,000 to $500,000 a year. The excess tax revenue is used for things like repairs or new hardware.
But Kuntz added the arena is not and likely never will be profitable: “Arenas like this generally don’t generate a profit. People generally use a little bit in operational costs. They’re just expensive to operate.”