FILE PHOTO: Test tubes are seen in front of displayed Pfizer and Biontech logos in this illustration

Test tubes are seen in front of displayed Pfizer and Biontech logos in this illustration taken May 21, 2021. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday their Omicron-tailored shot produced higher virus-neutralizing antibodies in older adults against the emerging subvariant BQ.1.1 than its original vaccine.

Antibody levels against the variant rose nearly nine-fold in older adults, aged 55 and older, who received the Omicron shot compared to a roughly two-fold increase in participants with the original shot, according to data posted on online archive bioRxiv.



