WENATCHEE — NCW Libraries planned to open its 19 branches in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties on Nov. 2, but the 10 libraries in Chelan and Douglas counties would have to remain closed because those counties were still in Phase 1.5.
However, on Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Chelan and Douglas counties would be moving to Phase 2, which meant the libraries in Chelan and Douglas counties could open on Nov. 2 along with the other branch locations in the NCW Libraries system.
“We were really hoping to open all the libraries at the same time. We were disappointed to have to do just three counties and not Chelan and Douglas. Being able to do them all at the same time is really nice for us. Our staff is pretty excited,” said NCW Libraries spokeswoman Michelle McNiel.
Libraries in Chelan County include Wenatchee, Cashmere, Peshastin, Leavenworth, Chelan, Entiat and Manson. Libraries in Douglas County include East Wenatchee, Waterville and Bridgeport.
NCW Libraries locations have been shut down since spring, though many opened for curbside service and mail order on Sept. 14.
“It’s going to be really spread out between people coming into the library, people doing curbside and people doing mail order,” McNiel said. “It will be interesting to see what people are using the most. Right now, mail order is the thing. Everybody is using that. With the libraries open, will people be rushing back into the buildings?”
Since the COVID-related closure in the spring, the Wenatchee Public Library has been remodeled. No one has seen it except employees and Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook, McNiel said.
“It will be fun for the staff to be in the newly remodeled space with other people. It will be fun to see the reactions,” she said. “It has a new look. It is set up more for digital use. There are more plug-ins and better lighting. Lots more places for people to sit, but maybe not now because we’re not geared up for people hanging out.”
The bathrooms are nicer and there are new meeting spaces. McNiel said some amenities cannot be used right now because people cannot gather.
Computer use is usually a big draw at the Wenatchee Public Library.
“Those are spread out. Those are things people come in and use frequently. That and the printers. Those aren’t tied around a specific time. We won’t really know until we open if there are some pinch points we have to address,” she said.
Only 25% of capacity is allowed in the building. Plus, patrons can only stay in the library for 30 minutes. McNiel said those things might be tricky to enforce.
“People are coming into the library throughout the day. If we had a program, you might have 30-40 people there at one time. All of our programs will still be virtual for now,” she said.
Many people come into the library to hang out, she said, so 30 minutes might be pushing it.
“People would come in for storytime and hang out, look for books, chat with friends. Since we aren’t having those types of things, it might be easier. For some people, this is a social place. They want to hang out. That will be interesting,” McNeil said.
As for staffing, the librarians are back in the buildings but so far, not the assistant librarians, she said.