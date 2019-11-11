191113-newslocal-ramp 01.jpg
Buy Now

The first sections of a new boat ramp are put into place at the Riverfront Park boat launch near Pybus Public Market on Monday. The $602,000 Chelan County PUD project is scheduled to be completed this month.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.