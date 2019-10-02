191004_newslocal_corbels 01.jpg
Emanuel Ortez, left, and Nelson Lopez, with CW Painting, attach decorative corbels to the eaves of the historic Conrad Rose Mansion on Wednesday. Firefly, the owners of the 113-year-old building on Chelan Street, is remodeling for their new business location. It was most recently a funeral home.

