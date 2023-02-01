Hornline members of the Columbians Drum and Bugle Corps practice their marching technique inside the gym of Sterling Junior High School on Saturday. The Tri-Cities-based corps has brass, drums, front ensemble, and color guard members from around Washington, Idaho, Colorado, and Oregon who will travel the country this summer to compete in Drum Corps International's Open Class division and finish their tour at DCI's World Championship Prelims in Indianapolis, Indiana, in August. The brass is led by local Sterling Junior High School teacher Dillon Alas.
Baritone player, and fifth-year member, Brad Dowson, of Richland, practices his marching technique at the beginning of a Columbians Drum and Bugle Corps rehearsal Saturday morning at Sterling Junior High School in East Wenatchee.
