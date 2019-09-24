Photo: Monitoring a monitor at park's boat launch
The Chelan County PUD’s Josh Miller, on the ladder, and Eric Sydenstricker replace parts on a river-level gauge at the Riverfront Park boat launch on Tuesday. The area will be closed starting Monday for improvements to the docks and surrounding area. The PUD hopes to open the area back up by mid-November.

