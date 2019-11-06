191108-newslocal-musicman 01.jpg
Carissa Lundberg, 12, Wenatchee, shows off her new clarinet to other cast members Monday during a rehearsal break for "The Music Man." In the play, an opportunistic salesman sells instruments and uniforms to children but promises of teaching them how to play are less than honest. Carissa says she started playing her instrument six months ago and now plays in the Foothills Middle School band. She is part of the band in the musical being put on by Stage Kids Washington at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. For show dates and times that start Nov. 20, see numericapac.org.

