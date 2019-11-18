191121-newslocal-onthepanel 01.jpg
Troy Pritchett and Linda McConnell screw plastic panels into place on the roof of Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co.'s outdoor seating area Monday. The brewery, 108 E. Island View St., is enclosing the room with canvas sides and using space heaters to warm the area through the winter.

