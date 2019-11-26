191127-newslocal-shelter 01.jpg
Rev. Argemiro Orozco of Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee walks through one of two rooms on Tuesday that will become warming shelters in the church's Family Life Center starting Sunday. The center has bathrooms and showers. Orozco said parishioners are excited to be able to host the homeless. According to residential policies from The People's Foundation, which will run the shelter, homeless will be driven to the shelter and arrive at 8:30 p.m. then driven to either the Power House Ministry Center in East Wenatchee or Lighthouse Christian Ministries Facility at 6 a.m. The warming shelter will be in operation through February. For now, the program is limited to 10 people. Participants must go through Catholic Charities' coordinated entry system by calling 888-9035.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

