191218-newslocal-wvcworkbegins 01.jpg
Buy Now

A worker on Monday comes out of a side door with a painted mural as hazardous waste removal starts at Wenatchee Valley College’s Wells Hall. The work is part of a $37 million construction project that will replace four of the five wings of the hall, built in 1951. A fifth wing will become a stand-alone building. Completion is expected by fall 2021.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com