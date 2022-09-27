Participants walk a few laps around the Wenatchee High School track during Friday's Be the Light Suicide Awareness Walk. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Anyone with suicidal or harmful thoughts is encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.
Cheer squads, faculty, students and friends participated in Friday's walk. Here, Nikki Reed, left, and Ally Green grab their free T-shirts before walking around the track. The shirts were designed a few years ago by Wenatchee High art student Cameron Kunz.
