Xen Mora, a sophomore at Cashmere High School, hugs Cashmere librarian Lisa Lawless after hearing that she won grand prize and $100 for her poem, "What I Seem to Be," Thursday evening at the Cashmere Teen Poetry Slam at the Cashmere Riverside Center. Fifteen Cashmere High School students performed their poetry in front of a full room of friends, family, fellow students, and judges. There were local prize bags for all students. Grand prize was $100.
Jackson Meloy, a freshman at Cashmere High School, shares his poem, "Where I'm From and Where I'm Going," Thursday evening at the Cashmere Teen Poetry Slam inside of the Cashmere Riverside Center. Fifteen Cashmere High School students performed their poetry in front of a full room of friends, family, students, and a panel of judges.
Volunteer judge John McCabe, right, scores a student's poem and presentation at the Cashmere Teen Poetry Slam Thursday evening at the Cashmere Riverside Center. The 15 Cashmere High School students were evaluated for their presence, voice, audience engagement, theme, and more. The audience also casted votes.
