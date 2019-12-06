Santa greets the crowd at the annual Wings N’ Wishes Christmas celebration Thursday night at East Wenatchee’s city hall. Along with Santa arriving on a firetruck, people were treated to the Sterling Intermediate School’s Choir singing carols and the lighting of the city’s Christmas decorations. There were also sponsored activities for children.
Santa greets the crowd at the annual Wings N’ Wishes Christmas celebration Thursday night at East Wenatchee’s city hall. Along with Santa arriving on a firetruck, people were treated to the Sterling Intermediate School’s Choir singing carols and the lighting of the city’s Christmas decorations. There were also sponsored activities for children.