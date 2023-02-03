Shane Covey, owner of Custom Construction and Cabinetry and logistics lead for Ovenell's Cabinets, prepares a display at the Ovenell's Cabinets booth inside of Town Toyota Center Friday prior to the Building North Central Washington Home Show this weekend. The home show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and goes to 5 p.m. and continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5.
Marson and Marson Lumber market development lead Rich Pipkin, left, and TAL Holdings LLC marketing manager Brett La Mar prepare a window display at their booth inside of Town Toyota Center Friday prior to the Building North Central Washington Home Show.
