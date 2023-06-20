Bill Pangburn, center right, of Renton, closes his eyes as he sings lead vocal to the song "One Teardrop and One Step Away" while Richard Eich, center left, of Republic, Nakos Marker, far left, of Arlington, and Dakota Springer, far right, of Stevens County, jam in the RV and camping area at the Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival at Chelan County Expo Center Saturday in Cashmere.
Tom Neely, center, of Wenatchee, and Dave Herzog, of Craigmont, Idaho, listen and watch Nick Dumas play during a mandolin workshop at the Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival at Chelan County Expo Center Saturday in Cashmere. A number of guest artists gave tips on songwriting, vocals, playing bass, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, rhythm guitar, banjo, and clawhammer banjo.
Instrumentalists polished and learned some new techniques at workshops and gathered to play tunes during freetime at Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival at Chelan County Expo Center, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Cashmere.
