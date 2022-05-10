Volunteers Mark Johnston, left, and Steve Morris, right, use shovels to remove noxious knapweed from recently acquired land at the Lower Sleepy Hollow Preserve near the lower Wenatchee River on Monday. The knapweed removal on Chelan County Douglas Trust land helps protect native plant growth and animal migration for birds, deer, and salmon.
Susan Ballinger shows a knapweed to a group of volunteers during Monday's knapweed-pulling project at Lower Sleepy Hollow Preserve. The noxious weed grows 2 to 4 feet tall and can produce around 1,000 or more seeds per plant. Left uncontrolled, it can decrease plant diversity and wildlife habitat.
