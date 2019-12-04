Ada Riley, Wenatchee, finishes meditation with a group of 30 taking a class called "Yoga and Meditation for Aging With Grace" at Pybus Public Market Tuesday night. Taught by Joanna Dunn, Leavenworth, and the end of the fall quarter of the Pybus University series, people learned how intentional conscious movements are involved in improving their health. Jan Larson, Wenatchee, learning about yoga for the first time, said she is looking for movement without heavy exercise. "I sit all day (at work) and don't feel like I get much movement," she said. "I can get stiff pretty quick." Dunn covered the parts of Yoga that help flexibility, balance, and brain health. More information: pybuspublicmarket.org.