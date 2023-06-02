A guest zooms around a curve while on the Leavenworth Adventure Park Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster during the park's grand opening Thursday afternoon in Leavenworth. The park features a coaster, Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall, Bavarian Bungee Bounce Trampoline, and Gems of The Enchantments mining sluice. A First Ride Auction raised $2,500 for Cascade High School ASB. In June, the park is open Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From July to September the park will operate seven days a week. It will operate year-round.
Benny Weiss, of Mercer Island, goes up the Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall at the Leavenworth Adventure Park grand opening Thursday afternoon in Leavenworth. There are easy, intermediate, and advanced routes to climb.
Guests listen to Leavenworth Adventure Park co-developer Dave Moffett speak outside of the 8,500-square-foot guest service center. The center includes food, merchandise, party space, and a viewing area.
